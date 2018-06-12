Possible road rage shooting caught on camera in north Houston

HOUSTON - Terrifying moments were caught on camera Monday afternoon as bullets were flying at a busy intersection in north Houston.

WATCH: Possible road rage shooting in north Houston caught on camera

The video, which was posted on social media, shows two drivers arguing when a security guard appears to fire a gun.

The man who recorded the video said the altercation happened near Little York Road and Aldine Westfield Road.

He and his friends started recording when they saw what appeared to be two drivers arguing, but what happened next was unexpected.

Leo Delafuente said he and his friends were driving home when they saw two men arguing.

In the beginning of the video, you see a man wearing a security uniform at the driver's side of a red truck.

Moments later, you see the truck try to leave and that's when the man in the security guard uniform appears to discharge his weapon.

"He tried to shoot at him, but I think he missed. He shot at his back right tire (it) was flat and he didn't harm him, he didn't hit the guy, so he's safe. I don't think there was no need for that, to be honest," Delafuente said.

Delafuente and his friends posted the video to Facebook and it's made the rounds.

Police said they are investigating.

Delafuente said authorities reached out to him after they received his contact information.

