Reward now at $8,000 for most wanted sex offender from Houston

HOUSTON - The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward for finding a man from Houston to $8,000.

Leonard Dee Taylor, 47, is a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and parole violation.

Taylor has been wanted for more than a year. In April 2018, he left his last known address in Houston. Taylor also has ties to Bowie County and parts of Louisiana. In 2003, Taylor was convicted in Bowie County of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after incidents involving a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has tattoos on the tops of both of his hands.

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477 or submit a web tip through the DPS website.

