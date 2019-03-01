WATCH LIVE: Results in animal cruelty sweep to be released by sheriff's office

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is expected to release results from an animal cruelty initiative on Friday.

Officials will begin the press conference at 10 a.m. along with deputies from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's office.

The Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce is a centralized reporting tool for the public to report suspected animal abuse, cruelty and neglect.

To report suspected animal abuse, call 832-927-PAWS.

