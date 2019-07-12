Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, slime found by health department inspectors

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Karbach Brewing Company - 2032 Karbach

Violation: Inspectors found pink slime and black biofilm in the ice machine.

McDonald’s - 808 Dallas

Violation: Observed two baby cockroaches crawling near the milkshake machine.

Pancho’s Mexican Buffet - 5443 North Freeway

Violation: Inspectors found more than five live cockroaches in the kitchen near the pantry.

Church’s Chicken - 3207 Old Spanish Trail

Violation: Inspectors discovered a major accumulation of drain flies.

Panaderia y Pasteleria Anamoro - 11138 Airline

Violation: Discovered rodent droppings and two dead rodents stuck in a glue trap in the pantry area.

