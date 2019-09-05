Restaurant Report Card: Houston-area kitchens cited for various infractions

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.

Violation: “Food (collard greens) not safe for human consumption.” Condemned 10 pounds of food that was being held above the required limit of 41 degrees.

Violation: Discovered rodent droppings in the back storage area. Also, found gnawed bread and crumbs on the floor. Official citation issued.

Violation: “Provide effective measures intended to eliminate the presence of roaches.” Discovered live roaches crawling near the dishwashing machine.

Violation: Ice machine not maintained and cleaned as often as needed to prevent the accumulation of mold, mildew, algae, biofilm and slimy substances. The order was given to discard all ice and thoroughly clean the ice machine.

