Restaurant Report Card: Slime, roaches force local eateries to clean up

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Church's Chicken - 2706 Fulton - Violation: Discovered flies and German cockroaches in all stages of life in multiple places. Under the oven, behind the light box, inside the squeeze bottle box, on the soda box shelves, on the manager's book shelf and on the wax paper used to wrap the chicken.

Zoe's Kitchen - 5779 San Felipe - Violation: Discovered more than 10 live cockroaches at time of the inspection. Cockroaches located in the dishwashing area. Operators voluntarily agreed to close restaurant until all violations were corrected.

Yama Fusion Sushi Bar - 23940 Highway 59 North - Kingwood, Texas - Violation: Inspectors discovered an accumulation of grudge and slime inside the ice machine. Health Department order, clean that machine.

Szechwan Wok - 1040 Uvalde - Violation: Food not safe for human consumption (ICE), inspectors discovered pink slime in the ice machine.

Here are the restaurant reports:

Church’s Chicken - 2706 Fulton

Violation: Discovered flies and German cockroaches in all stages of life in multiple places. Under the oven, behind the light box, inside the squeeze bottle box, on the soda box shelves, on the manager’s book shelf and on the wax paper used to wrap the chicken.

Zoe’s Kitchen - 5779 San Felipe

Violation: Discovered more than 10 live cockroaches at time of the inspection. Cockroaches located in the dishwashing area. Operators voluntarily agreed to close restaurant until all violations were corrected.

Yama Fusion Sushi Bar - 23940 Highway 59 North - Kingwood, Texas

Violation: Inspectors discovered an accumulation of grudge and slime inside the ice machine. Health Department order, clean that machine.

Szechwan Wok - 1040 Uvalde

Violation: Food not safe for human consumption (ICE), inspectors discovered pink slime in the ice machine.

