Remains found wrapped in blanket at La Porte golf course identified

LA PORTE, Texas - Remains that were found wrapped in a blanket and tarp at a La Porte golf course earlier this month have been identified, police said.

La Porte police said the remains of Shannon Lance Ivey, 54, were found the Bay Forest Golf Course on Jan. 10.

Investigators said they believe Ivey’s death was the result of a 2016 domestic dispute. His remains were originally kept in a storage unit near the golf course, where they decomposed.

When the person who is believed to have killed Ivey died, the rent on the storage unit became delinquent, resulting in the unit being cleaned out, investigators said.



