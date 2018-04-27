Registered sex offender facing child porn charges arrested near Rosenberg school

ROSENBERG, Texas - A former sex offender was arrested Thursday in Rosenberg for possessing child pornography.

James McMillan Sr., 47, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. There was a warrant out for his arrest, investigators said.

McMillan was taken into custody in the 2500 block of Bamore Road.

The arrest was a joint effort by the Rosenberg Police Department and the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“Obviously, he ain’t here. He’s in jail, right?” an unidentified woman told KPRC2 as she angrily came out of the house in which McMillan was arrested earlier.

McMillan is a former convicted sex offender. Police said he was required to register with the state of Texas in 1992 after being charged with indecency with a child. He remained on the registry until 2002. Police said the law at the time only required McMillan to register for 10 years.

“I got daughters and I got a little boy,” Saadi Anthony Valencia, who lives near McMillan, said. “I don’t want nothing (sic) to happen to my kids, especially me living right here close to this and close to the school."

Bowie Elementary School is a two-minute walk from where McMillan lives. Parent Dustin Daley said he’s disgusted that a man arrested for child porn lives so close to children.

“It makes me sick to know that somebody like that is so close to a school and to my children,” Daley said.

McMillan’s name has not appeared on a sex offender registry in 16 years. He was charged Thursday with a third-degree felony.

