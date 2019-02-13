Questions surround Prairie View A&M officer-involved shooting in Bellville

BELLVILLE, Texas - Questions are swirling around an officer-involved shooting in Bellville.

One of the major questions from the attorney representing the victim: Why did a Prairie View A&M police officer drive more than 30 miles to a different jurisdiction to serve a warrant?

Paul Looney is representing 20-year-old De'eddirck Graves. Looney said Graves was unarmed and was shot by the Prairie View A&M officer on Monday around 1 p.m.

According to Looney, the officer arrived to serve Graves a warrant for deadly conduct. When the officer arrived in what is believed to be a marked unit, Graves ran, Looney said. The warrant was issued in Waller County.

While Graves was running, the officer fired two shots -- one striking Graves in the neck, according to Looney.

Graves was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Looney said he could be paralyzed.

Officials said warrants can be served outside of jurisdiction, although Graves' attorney said it's not normal.

The Prairie View A&M chief of police declined to release any information about the shooting. The university said the Texas Rangers were investigating the incident.

The university released this statement:

"Maintaining the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff remains our highest priority. The Texas Rangers have just launched an independent investigation into this matter. Prairie View A&M University is cooperating fully."

