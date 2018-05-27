News

President Donald Trump to travel to Houston Thursday

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor
Getty Images

HOUSTON - President Donald Trump will touch down in Houston Thursday, the White House confirmed to KPRC on Sunday. 

After visiting Houston, he will travel to Dallas, though no context to his visit was provided by White House officials. 

Beginning Monday, the president will participate in a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony in Washington, D.C., and will travel to Nashville Tuesday after meetings. 

 

