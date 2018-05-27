President Donald Trump to travel to Houston Thursday

HOUSTON - President Donald Trump will touch down in Houston Thursday, the White House confirmed to KPRC on Sunday.

After visiting Houston, he will travel to Dallas, though no context to his visit was provided by White House officials.

Beginning Monday, the president will participate in a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony in Washington, D.C., and will travel to Nashville Tuesday after meetings.

The White House confirms to Channel 2 Investigates that #POTUS @realDonaldTrump will travel to Houston on Thursday. No other details provided to @KPRC2 . The timing of the visit comes in the aftermath of the #SantaFeShooting tragedy. pic.twitter.com/nF2yzlA13X — Mario Diaz (@KPRC2Mario) May 27, 2018

