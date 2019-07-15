Post Malone to rock Houston one night this fall: These are the details for the rapper's Runaway tour

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HOUSTON - Grammy nominated rapper Post Malone will be making a stop in Houston on his Runaway tour this fall.

Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will join the multi-platinum artist at the Toyota Center on Nov. 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with presale tickets available to Citi card members starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at ToyotaCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.