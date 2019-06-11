Possible mumps outbreak reported at Harris County Jail

KPRC2

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Several inmates at the Harris County Jail recently started showing symptoms similar to those of the mumps virus.

It's not known how many inmates were showing the symptoms.

A doctor made the clinical observation, but officials said they're waiting for test results to come back to confirm the doctor's suspicion.

At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of the mumps at the jail, but out of caution, several areas of the jail have been quarantined:

Cellblock 4E2A on May 21

Cellblock 3C1 on May 21

Cellblock 4E1B on June 5

KPRC2 Signs identify the quarantined areas of the Harris County Jail on June 11, 2019. A possible mumps outbreak was reported at the jail.

Normal visitation hours will remain in effect and the potential outbreak didn't keep some people from visiting inmates.

"Well, they actually had quarantine signs for the third floor or fourth floor, I can’t remember which one. So, I asked a guard just yesterday what the quarantine was and he said they had an outbreak of mumps, so it’s been going on for several days," Jerry Sullivan said.

Sullivan was at the jail visiting his son.

