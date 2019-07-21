Houston's TSU to host 3rd Democratic primary debate in September

Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) Marianne Williamson, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, former tech executive Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders…

HOUSTON - Texas Southern University in Houston will play host to the Democratic presidential candidates for their third debate in two months.

Leaders made the announcement via Twitter, saying that the debate will be held Sept. 12-13 at the Health and Physical Education Arena.

The university’s Student Recreation Center will serve as a media hub from Sept. 9-13.

Texas Southern University will serve as the venue for the third Democratic primary debate, to be held Thursday and Friday, September 12-13, 2019, in the Health & Physical Education (H&PE) Arena. pic.twitter.com/Mr7tCdyvku — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) July 21, 2019

The two-night event will air on ABC and Univision.

Twenty of the candidates will meet next week in Detroit for their second debate. It will air July 30-31 on CNN.

