Christina Morales wins District 145 Special Election runoff

Christina Morales (left) and Melissa Noriega (right) are running for the open seat in Texas House District 145.

HOUSTON - Voters in Texas House District 145 hit the polls Tuesday to decide a special election and pick their state representative.

Democrats Christina Morales and Melissa Noriega went toe-to-toe in the runoff. Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 100 percent of the votes were counted.

Morales will fill the seat vacated by Carol Alvarado. Morales got 60.76 percent of the votes to Noriega's 39,24 percent.

MAP: Texas House District 145

District 145 stretches mainly along Interstate 45 from Main Street in Houston to Scarsdale Boulevard. Parts of Houston, Pasadena and South Houston are in the district.

