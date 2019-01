Governor Greg Abbott speaks after being re-elected on Nov. 6, 2018.

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will be sworn in Tuesday to begin their second four-year terms.

Both Republicans will take the oath of office on the steps of the Texas Capitol, starting at 11 a.m.

Abbott and Patrick are expected to make speeches during the ceremony.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.

