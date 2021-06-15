Ballot drop box investigation for 2020 begins in Georgia

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, a voter submits a ballot in an official drop box during early voting in Athens, Ga. Georgias secretary of state says, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, his office is reviewing the handling of paperwork related to ballot drop boxes in the states most populous county during last years election.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA – Georgia's secretary of state says his office is reviewing the handling of paperwork related to ballot drop boxes in the state's most populous county during last year's election.

“New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot drop box transfer documents will be investigated thoroughly, as we have with other counties that failed to follow Georgia rules and regulations regarding drop boxes. This cannot continue," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Temporary rules passed by the State Election Board last year allowed voters to return absentee ballots by putting them in secure drop boxes. The rules required the county to collect ballots from each drop box location at least once every 24 hours and have each collection team complete and sign a transfer form upon removing the ballots. The form was supposed to include the date, time, location and number of ballots.

Fulton County spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said in an email Tuesday that the county followed procedures for the collection of absentee ballots from the drop boxes.

Secretary of state's office spokesman Ari Schaffer said Raffensperger's tweet referred to a report on The Georgia Star News, a conservative website. The report says that some drop box transfer forms were missing when Fulton County produced forms in response to an open records request.

“We maintain a large quantity of documents and are researching our files from last year,” Corbitt said. “The majority of the ballot transfer forms have already been produced and we are continuing to research a handful.”

She said the county has been in touch with the secretary of state’s office to update them on its progress.

The investigation comes as some Republicans and supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump continue to perpetuate Trump's false claim that he lost the November election to President Joe Biden because of widespread fraud, including in Georgia.