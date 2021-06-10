Huma Abedin, longtime Hillary Clinton aide, has book deal

FILE - Huma Abedin attends a screening of "American Woman" on Dec. 12, 2019, in New York. Abedin has a memoir coming out this fall. The close aide to Hillary Clinton and estranged wife of disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner wrote "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds. Scribner told The Associated Press on Thursday that the book will be released Nov. 2. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK – Huma Abedin, the close aide to Hillary Clinton and estranged wife of disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner, has a memoir coming out this fall.

Abedin's “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds” will be released Nov. 2, Scribner told The Associated Press on Thursday. Abedin will tell “her inspiring story, coming of age as an American Muslim, the daughter of Indian and Pakistani scholars who split their time between Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the UK,” according to the publisher.

“'Both/And' grapples with family, legacy, identity, faith, marriage, and motherhood,” Scribner announced. “It shares Huma Abedin’s personal accounts as a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton during Mrs. Clinton’s years as First Lady, U.S. Senator, a presidential candidate, Secretary of State, and Democratic Presidential Nominee, and a candid and moving reckoning of Ms. Abedin’s marriage to former Congressman Anthony Weiner.”

Abedin, for years an object of speculation, said in a statement that her memoir will allow her to define herself.

“For most of my life, I was viewed through the lens of others, a refraction of someone else’s pronoun. ‘They’ as in the parents who raised me; ‘she’ as in the woman I worked for; and ‘he’ as in the man I married,” Abedin said.

“Writing this book gave me the opportunity to reflect on my own life — from the nurturing family I was privileged to be born into, to working for one of the most compelling leaders of our time. This journey has led me through exhilarating milestones and devastating setbacks. I have walked both with great pride and in overwhelming shame. It is a life I am — more than anything — enormously grateful for and a story I look forward to sharing.”

Abedin, 45, has known Clinton since she was a student at George Washington University, when she worked as an intern in 1996 for the then-first lady. She was an aide to Clinton during Clinton's successful run for the U.S. Senate in 2000; deputy chief of staff during Clinton's years as secretary of state in the first term of the Obama administration, 2009-2013; and a top adviser during the 2016 election, when Clinton lost in a stunning upset to Republican Donald Trump.

She currently serves as Clinton's chief of staff.

