Virginia voters picking Democratic nominee for governor

RICHMOND, Va. – Voters on Tuesday were deciding the Democratic nominee in this year’s closely watched race for Virginia governor, whittling down a five-person field in which former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is widely viewed as having a commanding lead.

McAuliffe, a longtime Democratic Party fundraiser who previously held office from 2014 to 2018, is seeking a rare return to the governor’s mansion in the only state that prohibits its chief executive from serving consecutive terms.

The race in Virginia has taken on heightened importance as Democrats aim to hold onto power after assuming full control of state government in 2020. Since then they have pushed through sweeping changes, from gun control and police reform to marijuana legalization and a higher minimum wage, transforming what was once a reliably red state into an outlier in the South.

Among McAuliffe's opponents are state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, both running in what could be history-making bids to become the nation’s first Black woman governor. They would also be Virginia’s first female governor of any race.

The other two candidates are Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Del. Lee Carter, a self-identified socialist.

Only Virginia and New Jersey have regularly scheduled governor’s races this year, with Virginia’s considered the more competitive of the two. The unusual off-year elections typically draw outsized attention as a possible bellwether for national trends heading into next year’s midterms.

Patrick Smith, 53, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force and also has been a truck driver, said he voted for Carter because the House delegate supports universal health care and expanding voting rights and doesn’t take money from corporations.

“When I listen to him speak, he pretty much sounds like me speaking,” said Smith, who lives in Norfolk.

