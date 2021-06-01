Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre

President Joe Biden speaks at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.( Biden on Tuesday will take part in a remembrance of one of the nations darkest _ and largely forgotten _ moments of racial violence, marking the 100th anniversary of a massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma that wiped out a thriving Black community. AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will take part in a remembrance of one of the nation’s darkest — and largely forgotten — moments of racial violence, marking the 100th anniversary of a massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that wiped out a thriving Black community.

Biden’s visit Tuesday, in which he will grieve for the more than 300 Black people killed at the hands of a white mob a century ago, comes amid a national reckoning on racial justice. And it will stand in stark contrast to the last presidential visit to Tulsa, which took place last year.

After suspending his campaign rallies after the onset of the pandemic, President Donald Trump chose Tulsa as the site of his return and picked June 19, the holiday known as Juneteenth that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Upon receiving fierce criticism, Trump postponed the event by a day, though the rally was still marked by protests outside and empty seats inside the downtown arena.

Biden will be the first president to be part of the remembrances of what happened in what used to be known as “Black Wall Street.” On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to the ground the Greenwood district and used planes to drop projectiles on it.

The attackers killed up to 300 Black Tulsans and forced survivors for a time into internment camps overseen by National Guard members. Burned bricks and a fragment of a church basement are about all that survive today of the more than 30-block historically Black district.

The ongoing struggle over racial justice will continue to test Biden, whose presidency would not have been possible without overwhelming support from Black voters, both in the Democratic primaries and the general election.

He has pledged to help combat racism in policing in the wake of protests that swept the nation after George Floyd’s death a year ago and restarted a national conversation about race. Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck.

Chauvin was convicted in April, but Biden said the country’s work was far from finished with the verdict, declaring, “We can’t stop here.”

