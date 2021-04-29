Meet 'SGOTUS': Emhoff settles in as second gentleman of US

First lady Jill Biden waves as she arrives prior to President Joe Biden arriving to address a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Doug Emhoff looks on. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON – Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, has probably toured more COVID-19 vaccination centers than he ever imagined.

If he ever imagined that at all.

His drop-ins at places where people are rolling up their sleeves for a jab of protection have become a particular focus for Emhoff as he begins to shape his groundbreaking role as SGOTUS — the first “second gentleman of the United States.”

It's a sharp pivot from his past work as an entertainment lawyer.

“These shots, they work. They're painless,” Emhoff told Bishnu Subedi, a 28-year-old recent arrival to the U.S. from Nepal, who was getting her first Pfizer vaccine shot during his recent visit to Community Health Centers of Burlington in Vermont.

“I did it twice. It's all good,” said Emhoff, referring to the two Moderna vaccine doses that he and the vice president received earlier this year.

Spouses of vice presidents, all women until now, typically spend their time promoting the president's policies and some of their own causes — and Emhoff is no exception.

He's logged thousands of miles supporting President Joe Biden's efforts to fight the pandemic, in the past few weeks alone making solo trips to vaccination sites in New Mexico, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon, Washington state and Vermont, including Native American communities.

