Who is Sen. Kamala Harris? This is what you need to know about Joe Biden’s VP running mate

HOUSTON – Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, has been named former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

Here’s what we know about the senator:

Here’s how to pronounce her name. This was a former campaign ad/PSA for her senator bid in California.

In 2017, Harris was sworn in as a United States Senator for California. She says on her website that she’s the second African-American woman and first South Asian-American senator in history.

She serves on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on the Budget.

She grew up in Oakland, California.

Harris dropped out of the presidential race in December, citing funding as the reason for her inability to continue.

She’s a graduate of Howard University. She has her law degree from the University of California, Hastings.

She began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2003, Harris became the District Attorney of the City and County of San Francisco.

She’s the first African-American and first woman to serve as California’s Attorney General.