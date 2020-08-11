Who is Sen. Kamala Harris? This is what you need to know about Joe Biden’s VP running mate

HOUSTON – Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, has been named former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.
Here’s what we know about the senator:
- Here’s how to pronounce her name. This was a former campaign ad/PSA for her senator bid in California.
- In 2017, Harris was sworn in as a United States Senator for California. She says on her website that she’s the second African-American woman and first South Asian-American senator in history.
- She serves on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on the Budget.
- She grew up in Oakland, California.
- Harris dropped out of the presidential race in December, citing funding as the reason for her inability to continue.
- She’s a graduate of Howard University. She has her law degree from the University of California, Hastings.
- She began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.
- In 2003, Harris became the District Attorney of the City and County of San Francisco.
- She’s the first African-American and first woman to serve as California’s Attorney General.
- See her voting record here.
- This is legislation with her involvement, including this bill to help align kids and parents’ schedules KPRC2 reported on back in November.
- Here’s a recent article with the Associated Press in which she addressed young voters.