2 of Houston's mayoral candidates meet for debate

HOUSTON - Two of the half-dozen candidates running for mayor of Houston met Wednesday to debate the issues.

Tony Buzbee and Bill King attended the event that was hosted by the Junior League of Houston.

The pair talked about several issues including the city’s budget, the pensions of city employees and management of the city.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is running for reelection, said he had never planned to attend and told the Junior League as much last month.

Councilman Dwight Boykins, former Councilwoman Sue Lovell and businesswoman Demetria Smith are also running.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.