Politicians, celebrities, public figures sound off on zero tolerance immigration policy

HOUSTON - The issue of immigrant children being separated from their families when crossing the border is a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Celebrities, politicians and other public figures have expressed their opinions on the issue, and have shared the latest photos and videos of the government’s facilities to house those children.

Oprah Winfrey:

Former first lady Laura Bush:

I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart.https://t.co/he1uw1E96A — Laura Bush (@laurawbush) June 18, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel:

1) Call your reps at (202) 224-3121- tell them to END the separation of families at the border (ask your Senators to pass the Keep Families Together Act and your House Rep to pass the HELP Separated Children Act). — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 14, 2018

Jim Carrey:

“Give us your huddled masses yearning to breathe free...and we will lock their children in cages with tin-foil blankets. And scar them for life! You know: The American Dream!” pic.twitter.com/32624NB7VO — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 7, 2018

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner:

I do not support the policy and I do not support the facility being used to house children separated from their parents. This is not a political statement. I just don’t agree it is right to use kids to make a point with their parents. We are better than this. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 16, 2018

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo:

American values? Conservative values? Progressive values? Judeo-Christian values? Family values? History & God will be unkind to those who are silent or support this oppressive, inhumane, unGodly policy. God is watching us, we can’t hide from him. WWJD? https://t.co/pPsFvLQv57 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 17, 2018

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee:

I condemn the Trump Administration's cruel, heartless, and heinous practice on the southern border of separating immigrant children from their families.https://t.co/NFZBVH2cdH @HouseDemocrats #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/3bYRNUdm2J — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 16, 2018

Visiting all day in South Texas w/my congressional colleagues reinforces the horror of @potus's illegal policy penalizing those fleeing violence and at the same time having their children snatched away. It's clear this is inhumane and it must stop now. #NotInMyName #Immigration pic.twitter.com/oNOkT90S4D — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 18, 2018

State Rep. Gene Wu, D-Texas:

The skies cried with us.



Our hearts are already broken for the children being forcibly separated from their families.



But, to have the child prison placed in our diverse and tolerant city was too much.



We marched & prayed against this cruelty. pic.twitter.com/iNUFVtvKp0 — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) June 18, 2018

U.S. Rep. Beto O’ Rourke-Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate:

Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is running for Senate in Texas, says the process of separating families is “inhumane. I’d like to say it’s un-American, but it’s happening right now in America. And it’s on all of us, not just the Trump administration” https://t.co/kSkxtixb38 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 17, 2018

You do. I’ve met moms held in cells w their young kids before you take them. Seen the kids behind cyclone fences after you’ve “unaccompanied” them. Been w parents prosecuted like common criminals for doing what any parent would do, through tears asking me where their kids are. https://t.co/QKKQy4iQRJ — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 18, 2018

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas:

The Trump Administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents is a cruel tactic being used to deter asylum seekers from our country. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) June 17, 2018

As a father myself, I can’t imagine going through this and the mental, emotional, and physical distress this places on children and their families. I ask that you join me in using your voice to speak out against this injustice. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) June 17, 2018

U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas:

Taking children away from their mommies isn't going to stop terrorists or drugs from coming into our country. pic.twitter.com/SpodIOKrOV — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) June 17, 2018

