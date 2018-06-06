Police shoot, kill man with gun in Pearland Walmart parking lot, officials say

PEARLAND, Texas - A gun-wielding man was shot and killed by police Tuesday in a Pearland Walmart parking lot, authorities said.

WATCH: Pearland officials provide updates on officer-involved shooting in Walmart parking lot

Officials were responding to a call at 1919 North Main Street Walmart after reports of a man shooting in the store's parking lot.

Officials said Abel Guzman, 55, had a gun in the parking lot and pointed the weapon at his head. Officials said officers tried to talk to Guzman, but he pointed the gun at them.

Officials said police shot Guzman. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the shooting, officials said.

Walmart was placed on lockdown.

Police are investigating the scene.

