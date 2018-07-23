Police shoot at man driving stolen vehicle who attempted to run over officers, HPD says

HOUSTON - Police shot at a man accused of using a stolen car in an attempt to run over two Houston Police Department officers in southwest Houston, according to authorities.

Officers saw the stolen vehicle Monday in a neighborhood near the 7800 block of West Bellfort Avenue around 4 p.m., officials said.

"They observed the vehicle in this neighborhood, and then they followed it in, the vehicle was seen parking behind a van at the end of the street," Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge said.

The stolen vehicle had the same plates, allowing a Houston gang task force to make the positive identification, according to police. Police said the vehicle was stolen on July 19.

Two uniformed officers parked nearby and started walking toward the car, but officials said the driver of the vehicle started driving right at them.

Authorities said one of the officers fired at the vehicle.

"(The car) Got to about, 3 to 5 feet away, at that point, the officer, fearing he was going to run over him, he shot one round into the vehicle," Baimbridge said.

Police said the bullet hit the driver's side of the windshield, but missed the driver.

Police said the man kept driving until he lost control and crashed into a tree in a front yard.

Baimbridge said the man then attempted to leave the scene on foot, but was caught and taken into custody.

"At that point he fled on foot approximately 100 feet when he was then apprehended by the officers on the scene," Baimbridge said.

The man is a gang member, according to Houston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the man would face an aggravated robbery charge for the carjacking and various charges related to Monday's incident.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.