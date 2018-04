HOUSTON - A 13-year-old boy is missing after he was last seen Saturday in southeast Houston.

Andrew Navarrete was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 7400 block of Bradford Street.

He was wearing a red shirt, blue pants and black flip flops.

If you have any information about Andrew’s whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.



