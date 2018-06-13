Police search for woman who went missing on way from Kemah Boardwalk

HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for a woman who was reported missing Wednesday.

Police said 20-year-old Theresia Frazier was last heard from Sunday through a text while she was on her way home from Kemah Boardwalk with friends.

She is described as African-American, 6 feet tall and 164 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Theresia was last seen wearing a maroon or burgundy shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.



