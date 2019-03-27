Police search for leads in serial robberies of cellphone stores

Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying a group of people involved in multiple cell phone store robberies.

HOUSTON - Police are asking for the public's help to bring down a crew of five people accused of robbing six cellphone stores in Houston's southside in two weeks.

They targeted four Metro PCS stores, a Boost Mobile store and the final robbery happened at the South Park Cell Store on Monday.

Investigators said the robberies are all similar -- the group storms into a store armed with weapons, demanding cash and cellphones. Each of those robberies happened around 6 p.m.

If you have any information on these cases, contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

