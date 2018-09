HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a shooting in Midtown that left a homeless man dead.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in the 4400 block of San Jacinto Street.

According to police, witnesses told them three or four people with guns were shooting at the homeless man.

The deadly shooting happened in an area known as a homeless camp under the U.S.59 bridge.

So far, police have made no arrests.

