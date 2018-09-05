Police officer in violation after shocking an 11-year-old girl with taser

CINCINNATI - An Ohio police officer violated policy when he chased down an 11-year-old shoplifter and shocked her with a taser.

It happened on August 6 outside a Kroger in Cincinnati. Police say that's where Officer Kevin Brown confronted the girl and two of her friends for stealing more than $50.00 in food and clothing.

Police said Brown shocked the girl after she resisted arrest and tried to run away.

Files of the review of the incident said that the officer never warned the girl before deploying the Taser.

"You know what, sweetheart, this is why there's no grocery stores in the black community, because of all this going on," Brown told the young girl on the body-worn camera video.

Body camera video shows Officer Brown escorting the girl back into the store, where the fire department later removed the barbs from her back.

A review of the incident found that Brown violated policy, adding that he deployed his Taser without warning, did not turn on his body camera in time and expressed prejudice concerning race.





2018 NBC News