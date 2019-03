HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a body was discovered near a middle school in west Houston.

According to authorities, the body was found around 7:40 a.m. Saturday near Paul Revere Middle School on Valley Forge near the Sam Houston Tollway.

The body was found on the school property in the parking lot area, police said.

Houston police department is on the scene and working to learn more information.

This is a developing story.

