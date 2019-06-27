Police investigate deadly shooting in west Houston

Police look over the scene of a homicide in west Houston on June 27, 2019.

HOUSTON - Police were investigating a deadly shooting Thursday in west Houston.

The shooting was reported about 1:40 p.m. in the 9900 block of Richmond Avenue, near Elmside Drive.

Houston police said that emergency crews arrived at the scene and found a person dead at the scene.

A photo of the scene showed a dark-colored SUV with its doors open and crime scene tape around the parking lot of an apartment complex.

This story is developing.

