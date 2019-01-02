Police investigate after man's body found in White Oak Bayou

People stand on the banks where the Buffalo and White Oak bayous meet in downtown Houston after a body was found in the area Jan. 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body Wednesday in White Oak Bayou.

The discovery was reported about 10:10 a.m. near Main and Commerce streets, where White Oak and Buffalo bayous meet.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office said members of the agency’s environmental crimes unit found the body near the banks.

Houston police said the department’s dive team has been called to the scene to recover the body.

The identity of the victim and his cause of death were not immediately released.

