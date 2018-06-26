Police chase ends at gas station north of Downtown Houston

Two people surrender to police at a gas station north of Downtown Houston after a chase June 26, 2018.

HOUSTON - A police chase was underway in northeast Houston.

The chase was first reported about 9:20 a.m. on the Interstate 610 East Loop feeder road before it traveled onto U.S. Highway 59.

At 9:30 a.m., the chase was traveling south on Bauman Road and took a turn onto Crosstimbers Street.

At 9:34 a.m., the chase traveled west off Stokes under Interstate 45.

At 9:36 a.m., the chase traveled south on Airline Road near Cavalcade Street.

At 9:37 a.m., the chase turned east on North Main.

At 9:39 a.m., the chase ended at a gas station at the intersection of North Main and North Freeway Service Road.

Two people got out of the vehicle with their hands raised and were taken into custody.

It was not immediately clear why the vehicle was being chased.

