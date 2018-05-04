LIVE: Police called to southwest Houston Walmart after reports of suspicious activity

HOUSTON - Police officers were called Friday to a Walmart in southwest Houston.

The store is located near South Rice Avenue and U.S. Highway 59 Southwest Freeway.

Houston police said in a tweet that several units have been sent to the store after reports of suspicious activity inside.

We have multiple patrol units at a Walmart store at 5405 South Rice on initial reports of suspicious activity inside the store. No reports of any injuries. We'll have further info when it is available. PIO is en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 4, 2018

Police said there are no reports of injuries.

Video from Sky 2 showed at least a dozen Walmart employees standing in the parking lot. Several police units had the building surrounded.



