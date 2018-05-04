News

LIVE: Police called to southwest Houston Walmart after reports of suspicious activity

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor

HOUSTON - Police officers were called Friday to a Walmart in southwest Houston.

The store is located near South Rice Avenue and U.S. Highway 59 Southwest Freeway.

Houston police said in a tweet that several units have been sent to the store after reports of suspicious activity inside.

Police said there are no reports of injuries.

Video from Sky 2 showed at least a dozen Walmart employees standing in the parking lot. Several police units had the building surrounded.
 

