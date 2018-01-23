Police believe same dog responsible for 2 Galveston attacks in past week

GALVESTON, Texas - A woman was attacked by a dog in Galveston on Monday, according to police.

Officers arrived in the 3400 block of Cove View Boulevard to find the woman, who appeared to have severe injuries from the attack, police said.

The dog was located and quarantined.

The animal is believed to be responsible for another attack last week, according to police.

Police are searching for the dog's owner.

Police said they believe the animal is a threat to the community.

The woman is still recovering from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

