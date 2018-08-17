Plans in early stages to bring W Hotel to Houston

HOUSTON - Plans are in the works to add yet another high-quality hotel to downtown Houston.

Houston First, the developers of Aviendas de Americas, said they are working to complete plans to add 12-13 floors to the Partnership Tower to make room for a W Hotel.

The plans call for 308 rooms to be built without taxpayers' help.

The plans still need to be fully developed, sent to city council, financed and, obviously, constructed.

Houston does not have a W Hotel, but Austin and Dallas are already homes to the luxury chain. The company's website says there are 77 locations in the world, including 27 in the United States. No state has more than three W Hotel locations.

