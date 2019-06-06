Planet Ford Stadium: New Spring ISD stadium name announced

SPRING, Texas - The name for Spring ISD's new stadium was announced Thursday, along with the contract that comes with it.

A news release from the district said the naming rights agreement is worth $750,000 over the course of a 10-year contract. The release said the dealership will pay $75,000 annually.

It also gives Planet Ford exclusive naming rights to the stadium’s community center, which will be named the Randall Reed Center.

“Planet Ford, one of the most successful automotive dealerships in the state, has always been a big supporter of Spring ISD,” said District Superintendent Rodney E. Watson in the release.

The naming rights agreement will be signed Thursday at the ISD Board of Ttrustees’ regular work session.

VIDEO: Aerials of new Spring ISD stadium

