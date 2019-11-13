PHOTOS: Violent crash traps at least 1 in north Harris County

HOUSTON - One person was sent via LifeFlight to an area hospital Wednesday morning after a violent two-vehicle crash in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A business truck and an SUV collided at Louetta near the Hardy Toll Road. The SUV flipped on its side and the truck's front-end was smashed in completely from the impact.

At least one person had to be freed from the wreckage by first responders.

The condition of those involved in the crash is unclear at this time.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.