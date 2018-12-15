Photo released of 2nd suspect wanted in 7-year-old boy's shooting

KATY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding a second suspect connected to a shooting that left a 7-year-old boy wounded on Dec. 8.

The first suspect is identified as 19-year-old Omarion Philip Bailey and the second suspect is identified as 18-year-old Brandon Wayne Savoie.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 20000 block of Little Bighorn Drive near Gray Hawk Lane in west Harris County.

Harris County deputies said Savoie is charged tampering with or fabricating evidence in relation to the shooting incident. Bailey is currently in custody and awaiting arraignment, officials said.

Deputies said Savoie allowed Bailey to drive his vehicle while he was riding in the passenger seat of the 2003 Infiniti. Deputies said Bailey shot into a Cadillac Escalade driven by an 18-year-old man accompanied by his younger brothers, ages 6 and 7.

The 7-year-old child is in good condition after being shot on Dec. 8, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The child was taken to a hospital by Life Flight, where he underwent surgery. Deputies said the child is expected to survive.

Savoie is described as a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. Police said he has blond-colored hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

