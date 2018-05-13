News

Person shot at Exxon gas station on Houston's south side, police say

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
KPRC

HOUSTON - A person was shot at an Exxon gas station on Houston’s south side. 

Houston police said the shooting happened in the 9400 block of Cullen at Wilmington Street. 

This is a developing story. 

 

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.