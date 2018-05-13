Person shot at Exxon gas station on Houston's south side, police say

HOUSTON - A person was shot at an Exxon gas station on Houston’s south side.

Houston police said the shooting happened in the 9400 block of Cullen at Wilmington Street.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: Houston police investigating a shooting outside a gas station at the intersection of Wilmington and Cullen on the south side. One person shot. Live updates on @KPRC2 at 10. pic.twitter.com/SW44h1N6O3 — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) May 13, 2018

