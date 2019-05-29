Person stabbed to death during attack at apartment complex near The Woodlands, officials say

HOUSTON - A person was stabbed to death during an attack Tuesday evening at an apartment complex near The Woodlands, officials said.

The incident was reported at 6:48 p.m. at The Plantation of the Woodlands apartments at 3720 College Park.

Montgomery County deputies said a person was attacked in the bathroom and the victim of the attack stabbed the attacker. Deputies said the person who was stabbed was taken to Memorial Hermann Woodlands Hospital where the person was pronounced dead.

Investigators are at the scene.

