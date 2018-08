A person was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday in northwest Harris County.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. on Barker Cypress at Dinner Creek.

Investigators said the person was walking in the road when the crash happened.

The driver stopped to help, deputies said.

No charges are expected to be filed.

It is unclear why the person was on the road.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing.



