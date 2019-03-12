Person found shot to death in apartment complex parking lot in Waller, investigators say

Authorities said one person is dead after a shooting in Waller.

WALLER, Texas - Authorities said one person is dead after a shooting in Waller.

The man's body was discovered in the parking lot of The Ranch Apartments at Waller on FM 2920 near Stokes Road.

According to investigators, the shooting happened inside an apartment around 11:30 p.m. Monday, and the victim was being dragged to a car to take him to the hospital.

It is unclear why the body was abandoned in the parking lot, but when authorities arrived, the man was already dead.

Waller police, Texas Rangers and Crime Scene Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, are looking over the scene, searching for clues that could help piece together what led to the shooting.

Authorities roped off a large section of the complex as they work to uncover evidence.

Waller police told KPRC2 reporter Vincent Crivelli they are on the hunt for two or three people, possibly in a silver four-door sedan.

The medical examiner is on the way to the scene, authorities said.

