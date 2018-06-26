Person arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill police officer, sources say

HOUSTON - A person was arrested after they tried to hire a hitman to kill a Houston police officer, sources told Channel 2 Investigates.

The sources spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

According to one of the sources, the target was a patrol officer stationed on the east side.

Houston police have scheduled a 2:45 p.m. news conference to discuss an arrest made in a murder-for-hire case. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

