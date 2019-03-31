2 pedestrians killed, another injured after being struck by vehicle in the Heights, police say

HOUSTON - Three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle, killing two and injuring another Saturday night in the Heights area, Houston police said.

The crash was reported at 9:34 p.m. in the 800 block of Shepherd Drive at West 10th Street.

Police said all three victims were taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where two were pronounced dead. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police closed both roads as they investigate the scene.

No arrests have been made.

