Pearland, Sugar Land, Spring all among Texas' most-debt ridden cities

HOUSTON - Several Houston-area cities are among the most debt-ridden in the state, according to a Lending Tree study.

While Texas is a very affordable state to live in due to the fact that there's no state income tax, among other reasons, nearly everyone has to own a vehicle, which makes auto loan debt very common.

Student loan debt is also a very common factor.

The study looked at four different types of nonmortgage debt: student, personal, credit card and auto.

Here's a look at the findings:

Pearland - No. 2

Pearland came in as the second-most debt-ridden city in Texas, with an average debt of $32,785.

According to the study, auto debt accounts for more than 40% of debt in Pearland.

Missouri City - No. 3

Mo City comes in as the third-most debt-ridden city in Texas, with an average debt of $32,468.

Spring - No. 8

Spring residents carry an average debt of $29,491.

Friendswood - No. 11

Residents in Friendswood have an average debt of $28,892.

Sugar Land - No. 13

In Sugar Land, residents carry an average debt of $28,434.

Generation Xers

According to the study, Generation Xers were the generation most likely to be the most debt-ridden. In 64 of the 71 cities that were analyzed, Gen Xers were the generation with the most nonmortgage debt.

Galveston - No. 61

Galveston's residents carry an average debt of $19,560, which was the 61st out of the 71 cities that were studied, ranked from highest to lowest debt.

Here's a look at the study:

