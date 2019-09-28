Pearland, Sugar Land, Spring all among Texas' most-debt ridden cities

HOUSTON - Several Houston-area cities are among the most debt-ridden in the state, according to a Lending Tree study.
While Texas is a very affordable state to live in due to the fact that there's no state income tax, among other reasons, nearly everyone has to own a vehicle, which makes auto loan debt very common.
Student loan debt is also a very common factor.
The study looked at four different types of nonmortgage debt: student, personal, credit card and auto.
Here's a look at the findings:
Pearland - No. 2
Pearland came in as the second-most debt-ridden city in Texas, with an average debt of $32,785.
According to the study, auto debt accounts for more than 40% of debt in Pearland.
Missouri City - No. 3
Mo City comes in as the third-most debt-ridden city in Texas, with an average debt of $32,468.
Spring - No. 8
Spring residents carry an average debt of $29,491.
Friendswood - No. 11
Residents in Friendswood have an average debt of $28,892.
Sugar Land - No. 13
In Sugar Land, residents carry an average debt of $28,434.
Generation Xers
According to the study, Generation Xers were the generation most likely to be the most debt-ridden. In 64 of the 71 cities that were analyzed, Gen Xers were the generation with the most nonmortgage debt.
Galveston - No. 61
Galveston's residents carry an average debt of $19,560, which was the 61st out of the 71 cities that were studied, ranked from highest to lowest debt.
Here's a look at the study:
