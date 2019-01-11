Pasadena ISD high school student accused of bringing firearm onto campus

PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena Independent School District student at Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technology High School is accused of bringing a firearm onto campus Friday morning, the district said.

An anonymous tip to Pasadena ISD police led to the arrest of the student.

The district released the following statement:

"Late this afternoon, a student was arrested at Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technology High School for possession of a firearm on school property. Immediately upon notification from an anonymous tip, campus administration contacted Pasadena ISD Police, which prompted immediate action and a student was arrested.

"The Student Code of Conduct clearly addresses the topic of students bringing weapons to school: A student shall be expelled from a school if the student, on school property … uses, exhibits, or possesses a firearm.”

