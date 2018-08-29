Parking attendant robbed outside Minute Maid Park, police say

HOUSTON - A Minute Maid Park parking attendant was robbed Wednesday outside the stadium, according to Houston police.

Police said the parking attendant was robbed at gunpoint while working at Lot C, near the intersection of Preston and St. Emanuel streets around 2 p.m., about 50 minutes after the Astros game started.

The person who reported the robbery said the person with the gun was of medium height, had a slim build and was wearing a burgundy shirt.

Officials said another man was involved in the robbery.

The men involved in the robbery left a bicycle at the scene, according to authorities.

It is not clear if the woman was injured during the robbery.

After the game, fans coming out to their cars were surprised to hear about the robbery.

“Im not going to park here if they had a robbery right there. I’ll find someplace else to park. Especially if the game’s at night or something,” Cody Harris said.

An undercover Houston police officer is assigned to the lot, but was patrolling the other side when the robbery happened.

“If somebody gets robbed here im really not that surprised. Sad of course. But you know this is the world we live in,” Jane Hill said.

