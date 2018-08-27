Parents accused of leaving child home alone for nearly two days to attend concert in Detroit

Parents charged after admitting to leaving an 11-year-old child alone unsupervised to attend a concert in Detroit, Michigan.

HOUSTON - A mother and father have been charged after being accused of leaving their 11-year-old daughter alone at a Spring home for a day and a half to attend a concert, officials said.

John Michaela Guerrero Jr., 48, and Virginia E. Yearnd, 39, are both charged with endangering a child.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables received a call about a child being left alone at a home in the 6900 block of Worcester Drive.

Officials said the child's great-aunt drove to the home after the child called and told her about her parents' absence. The great-aunt told officials she found the 11-year-old girl in the kitchen cooking food unsupervised and called the police, investigators said.

The great-aunt told officials that the parents left Aug. 22, and the child was not expecting her parents to return home until Aug. 24 around midnight, investigators said.

The great-aunt told officials she attempted to call the parents' cellphones but they went straight to voicemail, investigators said. The child's mother, Yearnd, finally called back and initially told the great-aunt she was in Louisiana but later admitted she was in Detroit with Guerrero attending a Godflesh concert, investigators said.

Yearnd requested that officials release their child into the care and custody of a neighbor, investigators said.

Yearnd told officials that her sister was supposed to check on the child, investigators said. The child told officials that this was her first time being left alone and that there were no instructions or numbers left for her to call in case of an emergency.

Officials contacted Child Protective Services due to the girl's age and concern for her safety.

Both parents were arrested and both received no bail.

